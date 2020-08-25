New Cedar Rapids Police dashcam video shows derecho’s fierce winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Linn County released new dashcam video, filmed during the August 10 derecho, which illustrates the ferocity of the storm’s winds.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department posted the video on the agency’s Facebook page. The footage comes from the east side of the city, where an officer was on patrol when the storm hit. The video runs from between about 12:41 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Monday, August 10.

Caution: the video contains language some may find offensive.

The video shows the patrolling officer aid a driver after a tree fell on their car near the corner of 20th Street and First Avenue. Other scenes of intense wind and damage are shown in its four-minute duration.

National Weather Service meteorologists estimate that wind gusts of at least 100 mph, and some that reached as high as 140 mph, impacted Cedar Rapids during the height of the derecho.

