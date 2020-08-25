Advertisement

New Cedar Rapids Police dashcam video shows derecho’s fierce winds

A still image from a dashcam video recorded by a Cedar Rapids Police officer on Monday, August 10, 2020, shows the intensity of the winds during the derecho.
A still image from a dashcam video recorded by a Cedar Rapids Police officer on Monday, August 10, 2020, shows the intensity of the winds during the derecho.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Linn County released new dashcam video, filmed during the August 10 derecho, which illustrates the ferocity of the storm’s winds.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department posted the video on the agency’s Facebook page. The footage comes from the east side of the city, where an officer was on patrol when the storm hit. The video runs from between about 12:41 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Monday, August 10.

Caution: the video contains language some may find offensive.

Dash Camera - August 10 Derecho

Dash camera video from a police officer working on the east side of Cedar Rapids during the August 10 derecho. The officer helps a driver out of her vehicle after a tree falls on top of it near 20th Street and 1st Avenue East. There are still many stories to be told about this disaster. Continue to look out for one another and was work for recovery together.

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Monday, August 24, 2020

The video shows the patrolling officer aid a driver after a tree fell on their car near the corner of 20th Street and First Avenue. Other scenes of intense wind and damage are shown in its four-minute duration.

National Weather Service meteorologists estimate that wind gusts of at least 100 mph, and some that reached as high as 140 mph, impacted Cedar Rapids during the height of the derecho.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mobile home park in Cedar Rapids still waiting on power after mass devastation

Updated: 38 minutes ago
After significant damage to a mobile home park in Cedar Rapids, residents there are wondering when their help is coming.

Iowa

How FEMA can, and can’t, help people after the derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
16 different counties are under the disaster declaration issued from President Trump last week, however only individuals in Linn County as of Monday are allowed to request assistance individually from FEMA.

News

Remote emergency room opened by Mercy in Hiawatha

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mercy Medical Center will now operate a 24-hour extension of its emergency room in Hiawatha in place of an urgent care clinic there.

News

Mediacom, ImOn provide updates on network restoration efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Restoration of services from cable companies in storm-affected areas have been lagging behind electrical services.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa’s congressional delegation urges federal relief for storm-affected farmers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s congressional delegation wrote a bipartisan letter to United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to ask him to grant assistance to the state’s farmers affected by the derecho on August 10.

News

Iowa's congressional delegation urges ag disaster approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa's senators and congresspeople wrote a letter to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, requesting approval of disaster assistance for farmers.

Iowa

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Classes resumed at the University of Iowa on Monday under very different circumstances than a typical fall semester.

News

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Assessing the monetary costs from the recent derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
As recovery continues after the August 10 derecho, the overall picture on how much the storm will cost Iowa is coming into better focus.

News

Linn County emergency manager speaks about lessons learned in derecho aftermath

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator spoke about what his agency has learned following its response to the derecho.