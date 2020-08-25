Marion Independent football left without a field after derecho

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - It has been a rough beginning to the football season at Marion High School. The storm forced a delayed start to their season and left them homeless.

The city of Marion took a big hit in the derecho, not only to apartments and homes, but also to the Marion High School football stadium by Thomas Park. A crew was working on Monday on dismantling bent up bleachers. The wind was so strong it snapped one of their stadium light poles in half and ripped the roof right off the press box.

The storm left the whole season in doubt.

“Are we going to be able to play? Will we have home games?” Tim Lovell, the football team’s coach, said. “Unfortunately, we are not going to have that this year. For our seniors, they won’t have their senior night at our stadium.”

Because of the extensive damage, Marion will play their home games at Linn-Mar High School on Saturdays.

“It kind of sucks cause I really enjoy playing on our field,” Carter Gustafson, a linebacker/guard for the team, said.

The change in setting will be an adjustment for the players, but it’s better than the alternative of no season at all.

“It will be different. It will feel a little bit different especially that big stadium Linn mar has,” Carter Scott, a running back and linebacker for the team, said. “We just want to play it doesn’t matter where we are playing as long as we are together. Anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

Monday was the first time the team got to practice at the school. They missed a week because of the storm and practiced last week at Linn-Mar’s Excelsior Middle School. Their first game against Washington was canceled.

“We know that Washington Iowa was disappointed,” Lovell said. “We just felt it was the right move to get us back together safely and ready for a first game which will be September 5, at Linn-Mar, versus CPU.”

On top of dealing with the storm, the Indians are trying to navigate playing football during a Pandemic.

“Kids have adapted extremely well. I know we’re gonna have hand sanitizer. We’re going to ask her temperature they got an online screening they do every day. The kids know our goal is to really compete and complete this season, and we have a short time frame to do that,” Lovell said.

Marion will now play a six-game regular-season schedule with three games at Linn-Mar. But they are just happy they get a chance to play and hopefully taste victory following a 0-9 season in 2019.

