Man injured in single-vehicle crash in Linn County

WALKER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash at 306 Park Street in Walker. The report indicated that a vehicle had struck a utility pole. Deputies believe that the man was having a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle.

The driver was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of minor injuries and the medical emergency that apparently caused the crash. Another passenger in the car was unhurt. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Center Point Ambulance and the Walker Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

