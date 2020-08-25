Advertisement

Man injured in single-vehicle crash in Linn County

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN Image)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a crash at 306 Park Street in Walker. The report indicated that a vehicle had struck a utility pole. Deputies believe that the man was having a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle.

The driver was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of minor injuries and the medical emergency that apparently caused the crash. Another passenger in the car was unhurt. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Center Point Ambulance and the Walker Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City Schools announce spectator restrictions for sports, other events

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Iowa City Community School District announced its plans for spectators at sporting events and performances during the pandemic.

News

Dyersville Beckman cancels football opener due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Beckman Dyersville canceled its opener football game due to positive COVID-19 cases within the school.

Iowa

Palisades Kepler State Park likely closed for the rest of the year, hoping to reopen Spring 2021

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Throughout eastern Iowa, there has been much cleanup in homes and yards- but it is also time to assess what the derecho did to the state parks in Eastern Iowa.

News

Palisades Kepler State Park likely closed for the rest of the year, hoping to reopen Spring 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Number of people facing homelessness estimated to have doubled by derecho damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Waypoint Services along with other homeless assistance organizations met with FEMA, the city and county to develop a plan to address the now growing homeless population. Collectively they are trying to create a community assessment to identify how they can best help and develop a centralized system.

Latest News

News

Home buying demand shifting toward more rural, suburban areas

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new report shows the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting the demand for homes to more subrurban and rural areas.

News

Reynolds using CARES Act money for ag relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
$100 million from the CARES Act funding will go toward the state's agriculture industry to offset pandemic-related costs.

News

Nursing home fined over denial of end-of-life visit

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Iowa nursing home was fined for not allowing family members of one of its residents to visit before they died.

News

Clear Creek-Amana announces event spectator rules amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Certain restrictions are being put into place for spectators of Clear Creek-Amana events this fall.

News

Iowa City man arrested for allegedly hitting protesters with car

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man has been charged in connection to an incident on Friday where a vehicle struck some protesters on a street in Iowa City.

News

Body found in the Mississippi River near Dubuque

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dubuque police say they believe they have found the body of a woman who dove into the Mississippi River on Saturday and never surfaced.