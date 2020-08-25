Linn County emergency manager says lessons learned on communication after storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The official in charge of the Linn County Emergency Management Agency acknowledged on Monday that reaching the public was a challenge in the immediate aftermath of the August 10 derecho, with lessons being learned on what to do better in future emergencies.

Steve O’Konek, the coordinator for the Linn County EMA, said that the public safety radio system was still functioning after the storms caused widespread damage in his jurisdiction, which allowed public safety agencies to continue to communicate with each other and coordinate their response.

However, O’Konek said that his agency learned that using multiple avenues, including social media, would be beneficial in reaching the public with important information, particularly when some forms of public communication were disabled due to the storm.

”The challenge really wasn’t that we didn’t have communication with public safety agencies, the challenge was how do we get that information out to our community members when cell phone service is out, internet and cable’s out, TV’s out, radio’s out, that was really the big challenge,” O’Konek said.

Ultimately, a strategy using all of those forms, and more, in a redundant way to reach the most people would be beneficial, according to O’Konek.

“We talked about using our wireless emergency notification system, the weather radios. We know not everybody has weather radios, and so we would reach a certain portion of the population, we knew that not everybody had cellular service, so any communication that went out to a cellular device like you might see an Amber Alert or some of those devices might not reach everyone,” O’Konek said. “So I think it’s a matter of having communication in-depth, where you try one way, we try another, we try another, we try another, and really, we did do all that. We tried to reach the radio stations, we tried to do- we were on with [KCRG-TV9] in the morning the day after - trying to reach whatever population could get that, hoping they would put it on social media. And the world we live in today, everyone lives on social media, so maybe we doubled our efforts and get things out on social media.”

O’Konek said he understands that the response wasn’t as fast as most people think it should be, but said this was a national level response with several agencies facing their own challenges in coordinating help.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.