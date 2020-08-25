Advertisement

Linn County emergency manager says lessons learned on communication after storm

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The official in charge of the Linn County Emergency Management Agency acknowledged on Monday that reaching the public was a challenge in the immediate aftermath of the August 10 derecho, with lessons being learned on what to do better in future emergencies.

Steve O’Konek, the coordinator for the Linn County EMA, said that the public safety radio system was still functioning after the storms caused widespread damage in his jurisdiction, which allowed public safety agencies to continue to communicate with each other and coordinate their response.

However, O’Konek said that his agency learned that using multiple avenues, including social media, would be beneficial in reaching the public with important information, particularly when some forms of public communication were disabled due to the storm.

”The challenge really wasn’t that we didn’t have communication with public safety agencies, the challenge was how do we get that information out to our community members when cell phone service is out, internet and cable’s out, TV’s out, radio’s out, that was really the big challenge,” O’Konek said.

Ultimately, a strategy using all of those forms, and more, in a redundant way to reach the most people would be beneficial, according to O’Konek.

“We talked about using our wireless emergency notification system, the weather radios. We know not everybody has weather radios, and so we would reach a certain portion of the population, we knew that not everybody had cellular service, so any communication that went out to a cellular device like you might see an Amber Alert or some of those devices might not reach everyone,” O’Konek said. “So I think it’s a matter of having communication in-depth, where you try one way, we try another, we try another, we try another, and really, we did do all that. We tried to reach the radio stations, we tried to do- we were on with [KCRG-TV9] in the morning the day after - trying to reach whatever population could get that, hoping they would put it on social media. And the world we live in today, everyone lives on social media, so maybe we doubled our efforts and get things out on social media.”

O’Konek said he understands that the response wasn’t as fast as most people think it should be, but said this was a national level response with several agencies facing their own challenges in coordinating help.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Internet service restoration lags electricity, 12,000 Mediacom customers still out in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
While power is back for most, many are still waiting on internet service providers to reconnect that service.

Local

New Cedar Rapids Police dashcam video shows derecho’s fierce winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Linn County released new dashcam video, filmed during the August 10 derecho, which illustrates the ferocity of the storm’s winds.

News

Mobile home park in Cedar Rapids still waiting on power after mass devastation

Updated: 2 hours ago
After significant damage to a mobile home park in Cedar Rapids, residents there are wondering when their help is coming.

Iowa

How FEMA can, and can’t, help people after the derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
16 different counties are under the disaster declaration issued from President Trump last week, however only individuals in Linn County as of Monday are allowed to request assistance individually from FEMA.

Latest News

News

Remote emergency room opened by Mercy in Hiawatha

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mercy Medical Center will now operate a 24-hour extension of its emergency room in Hiawatha in place of an urgent care clinic there.

News

Mediacom, ImOn provide updates on network restoration efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Restoration of services from cable companies in storm-affected areas have been lagging behind electrical services.

Iowa

Iowa’s congressional delegation urges federal relief for storm-affected farmers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s congressional delegation wrote a bipartisan letter to United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to ask him to grant assistance to the state’s farmers affected by the derecho on August 10.

News

Iowa's congressional delegation urges ag disaster approval

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa's senators and congresspeople wrote a letter to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, requesting approval of disaster assistance for farmers.

Iowa

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Classes resumed at the University of Iowa on Monday under very different circumstances than a typical fall semester.

News

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 3 hours ago