Iowa State University reports 130 COVID-19 cases for first week of classes

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University is reporting 130 COVID-19 cases for the first week of classes.

The university said 957 students, faculty and staff were tested on campus during the first week of classes with 130 testing positive. That’s a positivity rate of 13.6 percent.

There are 204 positive cases still within the CDC-recommended 10-day isolation period, with 19 of them isolating in on-campus housing.

385 people are in the 14-day quarantine period due to coming into close contact with known positive cases, with 31 quarantining in on-campus housing.

A total of 10,683 tests were conducted from July 1 to August 23 at Lied Rec.

Thielen Student Health Center tests those who are symptomatic or those who have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.