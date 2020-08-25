Iowa nursing home fined for ignoring plea to visit dying mother

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa nursing home faces a $3,250 fine primarily for ignoring the pleas of a woman who warned she was “going to have to watch her mom die through her window.”

The case highlights the painful reality facing many families with loved ones in assisted living and care facilities during a pandemic. Most nursing homes have banned or severely restricted visits to protect people living there from COVID-19.

A citation with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says The New Homestead in Guthrie Center took that ban on visitors too far.

According to the citation, a patient in hospice care had started to mottle, which is a skin blotting common of a failing heart shortly before death. The woman’s daughter had asked to see her before she died, saying she told an administrator she worried she was “going to have to watch her mom die through her window.”

The morning the woman died, the daughter called asking to see her mother but was told “it was not time yet”. The woman died less than an hour later.

The nursing home’s visitation policy did allow for end of life visits.

The citation found New Homestead “failed to ensure resident rights were met due to a resident was not allowed to have family visit during the end of life.”

The citation does not name the patient but Des Moines Register identified her as Betty Hansen.

An administrator with New Homestead told the register is could not comment on specific residents, citing privacy, but said it disagreed with the state inspection’s findings and planned to appeal.

