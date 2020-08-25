Advertisement

Iowa nursing home fined for ignoring plea to visit dying mother

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa nursing home faces a $3,250 fine primarily for ignoring the pleas of a woman who warned she was “going to have to watch her mom die through her window.”

The case highlights the painful reality facing many families with loved ones in assisted living and care facilities during a pandemic. Most nursing homes have banned or severely restricted visits to protect people living there from COVID-19.

A citation with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says The New Homestead in Guthrie Center took that ban on visitors too far.

According to the citation, a patient in hospice care had started to mottle, which is a skin blotting common of a failing heart shortly before death. The woman’s daughter had asked to see her before she died, saying she told an administrator she worried she was “going to have to watch her mom die through her window.”

The morning the woman died, the daughter called asking to see her mother but was told “it was not time yet”. The woman died less than an hour later.

The nursing home’s visitation policy did allow for end of life visits.

The citation found New Homestead “failed to ensure resident rights were met due to a resident was not allowed to have family visit during the end of life.”

The citation does not name the patient but Des Moines Register identified her as Betty Hansen.

An administrator with New Homestead told the register is could not comment on specific residents, citing privacy, but said it disagreed with the state inspection’s findings and planned to appeal.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

Updated: 3 hours ago
The school year is looking different for parents and students because of COVID-19. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces.

Hawkeyes

No confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 in Iowa Athletics this past week

Updated: seconds ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
No new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the University of Iowa Athletics program during the past week, according to school officials.

News

Hong Kong man believed to be first person re-infected with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors believe a man living in hong kong is the first person to get re-infected with COVID-19.

News

Gov. Reynolds allocates $100 million in federal CARES Act relief funds to help Iowa agriculture

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Reynolds is allocating 100 million dollars of federal CARES Act relief funds to help Iowa agriculture.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque police investigating drowning on Mississippi River

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dubuque police are investigating a drowning that occurred on the Mississippi River near Schmitt Harbor, 2210 Chaplin Schmitt Drive, after 6 p.m. on August 22.

Iowa

Work space being offered temporarily at Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids is temporarily opening its Opportunity Center to people in need of a space to work remotely.

Iowa

North-central Iowa man sentenced for false tax returns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A north-central Iowa man has been sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax returns.

Iowa

Teamsters Hall still providing disaster relief assistance daily in Cedar Rapids, volunteers and donations needed

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disaster relief assistance is still available for those in need at the Teamsters Hall from noon to 4:30 p.m. every day at 5000 J Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa

Alliant Energy activates voluntary Appliance Cycling program due to hot weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alliant Energy said it’s activating its voluntary Appliance Cycling program for Tuesday and Wednesday to help customers reduce energy costs during this week’s hot temperatures.

Iowa

Clear Creek Amana will limit spectators at sports events this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Clear Creek Amana Board of Directors unanimously approved a list of coronavirus mitigation strategies at its meeting last week. The measures include limiting spectators at fall sports events.