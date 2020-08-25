Advertisement

Iowa City schools to restrict attendance at sports, performances, require masks

A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Attendance at sporting events and other performances at schools in the Iowa City Community School District will be limited to persons close to the participants, among other restrictions, district officials announced.

For outdoor sporting events and activities, participating students and coaches will be able to grant access to the event to three people. A similar restriction will be in place for indoor events, though those will be limited to the smaller of 50% of the venue’s capacity or the ability of students and coaches to grant access to two people. Spectators will be required to wear a mask and will be asked to leave if they refuse.

Persons who are given access to an event by a participant or coach will still need to pay ticket prices upon entry. Those who are not given access by a participant or coach will not be allowed into the event.

Visiting schools and spectators will be held to the same restrictions when playing a school from the Iowa City Community School District.

“While we understand that some of these protocols may cause inconvenience, we feel these are necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” the district wrote, in a statement on its website.

The district developed the guidelines with key figures like coaches, principals, athletic directors, and others. Individual buildings will be allowed to configure venues to ensure proper social distancing.

