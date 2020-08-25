Advertisement

How FEMA can, and can’t, help people after the derecho

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two weeks after the derecho, many people and businesses are looking to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help, but don’t expect to see FEMA flying in like superheroes to fix everything.

16 different counties are under the disaster declaration issued from President Donald Trump last week, but only individuals in Linn County as of Monday are allowed to request assistance individually from FEMA. The individual assistance will allow people to obtain grants primarily to make sure individuals have a place to live, on top of funding and resources for governments.

The Small Business Administration can give out low-interest loans available for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Iowa, Johnson and Jones counties, as well as greater availability for loans in Linn County. Those loans can help pay to fix property damage and economic losses. It can also help businesses but the loans are also there for individuals as well.

FEMA says funding can come in a matter of days and has already issued some payments.

You can find links for more information here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New Cedar Rapids Police dashcam video shows derecho’s fierce winds

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Linn County released new dashcam video, filmed during the August 10 derecho, which illustrates the ferocity of the storm’s winds.

News

Mobile home park in Cedar Rapids still waiting on power after mass devastation

Updated: 38 minutes ago
After significant damage to a mobile home park in Cedar Rapids, residents there are wondering when their help is coming.

News

Remote emergency room opened by Mercy in Hiawatha

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mercy Medical Center will now operate a 24-hour extension of its emergency room in Hiawatha in place of an urgent care clinic there.

News

Mediacom, ImOn provide updates on network restoration efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Restoration of services from cable companies in storm-affected areas have been lagging behind electrical services.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa’s congressional delegation urges federal relief for storm-affected farmers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s congressional delegation wrote a bipartisan letter to United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to ask him to grant assistance to the state’s farmers affected by the derecho on August 10.

News

Iowa's congressional delegation urges ag disaster approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa's senators and congresspeople wrote a letter to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, requesting approval of disaster assistance for farmers.

Iowa

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Classes resumed at the University of Iowa on Monday under very different circumstances than a typical fall semester.

News

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Assessing the monetary costs from the recent derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
As recovery continues after the August 10 derecho, the overall picture on how much the storm will cost Iowa is coming into better focus.

News

Linn County emergency manager speaks about lessons learned in derecho aftermath

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator spoke about what his agency has learned following its response to the derecho.