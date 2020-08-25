How FEMA can, and can’t, help people after the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two weeks after the derecho, many people and businesses are looking to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help, but don’t expect to see FEMA flying in like superheroes to fix everything.

16 different counties are under the disaster declaration issued from President Donald Trump last week, but only individuals in Linn County as of Monday are allowed to request assistance individually from FEMA. The individual assistance will allow people to obtain grants primarily to make sure individuals have a place to live, on top of funding and resources for governments.

The Small Business Administration can give out low-interest loans available for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Iowa, Johnson and Jones counties, as well as greater availability for loans in Linn County. Those loans can help pay to fix property damage and economic losses. It can also help businesses but the loans are also there for individuals as well.

FEMA says funding can come in a matter of days and has already issued some payments.

