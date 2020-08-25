Hot conditions continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on heat to continue this week. Highs will generally stay in the 90s with lows into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The heat index each afternoon will likely touch 100 and a Heat Advisory has been issued. Once we get to the end of the week, the pattern starts to break down and we may see some storms as early as Thursday night. Friday probably carries the better chance. With all the heat and humidity around, there is a risk for a few strong storms which we’ll be keeping an eye on. Behind that system, highs fall to around 80 for the weekend with nice weather conditions alongside much less humidity.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.