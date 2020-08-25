Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds credits Trump with helping Iowans in adversity in RNC speech

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Washington.
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the Republican National Convention in a brief speech she says will focus on how Iowans have faced adversity from last year’s floods and an unusual wind storm, and how President Donald Trump has helped.

Reynolds, a loyal advocate of Trump, says she will highlight how Iowans show up to help each other and how Trump has stepped in to help with federal funding when the state needed it.

She calls her speech “a shout-out to Iowans and their tenacity and their resiliency in the face of adversity but also the tremendous partnership that we’ve seen from the president and this entire administration.”

