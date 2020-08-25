Fareway distributing more pandemic bonuses to frontline employees

BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa-based grocery store chain will be handing more bonus checks out to its frontline employees for their efforts during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, according to company officials.

Fareway Stores, Inc., will give its hourly employees a cash bonus of up to $500 on Friday, September 4. To become eligible, the employee must have worked in July or August and was still employed as of August 22.

The company said the program would cost “several million dollars” to provide the bonus to around 10,200 frontline employees. It had previously offered additional benefits near the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.

