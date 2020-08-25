Advertisement

Dubuque police investigating drowning on Mississippi River

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are investigating a drowning that occurred on the Mississippi River near Schmitt Harbor, 2210 Chaplin Schmitt Drive, after 6 p.m. on August 22.

Officials said 31-year-old Taylor White, of Platteville, Wisconsin, drove into the river from a boat and did not resurface.

A body believed to be that of White’s was found August 25 at 6:53 a.m. by a citizen on the shore near the Port of Dubuque Marina.

The Iowa Medical Examiners Officer in Ankeny later identified the body as Taylor White.

