Dubuque Community School District starts new school year during pandemic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday was Monte Sprank’s very first day of high school. He is attending Dubuque Senior High School.

“I am pretty excited,” Sprank said. “I have missed it because there is nothing really to do when you are not here.”

Most of all, he has missed his favorite subject.

”You are going to call me a liar, but I really like Math class,” Sprank said. “I think that it is interesting because it is like a puzzle, it is like you move pieces together but with an equation.”

On the other side of the spectrum is Lillian Schmidt. She is a Senior, so she has been here and done this before.

”I am excited just because it was really hard for me,” Schmidt said. “I take AP classes, so studying by myself was really hard so I am excited to have teachers again mainly.”

But school now looks and feels different. That is because the district opted for a hybrid Return to Learn program that divided the student body into two groups.

”It feels kind of empty,” Schmidt said. “It kind of feels like when all the Seniors leave the last couple weeks of school.”

That is not the only change: students are required to social distance and wear masks at all times while in school. Both Monte and Lillian agree it is for the best.

”I think it could have been prevented if we started it earlier, but I think its probably necessary,” Sprank said.

”It is not ideal but, for me, it is worth the change,” Schmidt said. “I would rather come back to school with these changes than stay at home.”

Principal Dan Johnson said, though, none of these new measures will work without a team effort.

”This is nothing any of us signed up for but it is going to take our community coming together to ensure the safety of all our community members,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.