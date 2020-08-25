Advertisement

Dubuque Community School District starts new school year during pandemic

The district opted for a hybrid Return to Learn program
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday was Monte Sprank’s very first day of high school. He is attending Dubuque Senior High School.

“I am pretty excited,” Sprank said. “I have missed it because there is nothing really to do when you are not here.”

Most of all, he has missed his favorite subject.

”You are going to call me a liar, but I really like Math class,” Sprank said. “I think that it is interesting because it is like a puzzle, it is like you move pieces together but with an equation.”

On the other side of the spectrum is Lillian Schmidt. She is a Senior, so she has been here and done this before.

”I am excited just because it was really hard for me,” Schmidt said. “I take AP classes, so studying by myself was really hard so I am excited to have teachers again mainly.”

But school now looks and feels different. That is because the district opted for a hybrid Return to Learn program that divided the student body into two groups.

”It feels kind of empty,” Schmidt said. “It kind of feels like when all the Seniors leave the last couple weeks of school.”

That is not the only change: students are required to social distance and wear masks at all times while in school. Both Monte and Lillian agree it is for the best.

”I think it could have been prevented if we started it earlier, but I think its probably necessary,” Sprank said.

”It is not ideal but, for me, it is worth the change,” Schmidt said. “I would rather come back to school with these changes than stay at home.”

Principal Dan Johnson said, though, none of these new measures will work without a team effort.

”This is nothing any of us signed up for but it is going to take our community coming together to ensure the safety of all our community members,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Derecho leaves Marion football team without a home field

Updated: 1 hours ago
The derecho on August 10 left the Marion Independent football team searching for a place to practice and play.

News

Dubuque students attend first day of hybrid classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
A smaller group of students had its first day of class in the Dubuque Community school district.

Local

Chainsaw artist turns derecho damage into works of art

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
While the storm uprooted so many trees, others left at least a little bit of the trunk behind.

Local

Tree removal crews said they’re seeing progress but there is a lot left to do

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Tree removal crews said they’re seeing progress but there is a lot left to do

Latest News

News

Crew helping to remove trees in Wellington Heights

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crew helping to remove trees in Wellington Heights

Local

Waiver for hot food purchases granted for EBT recipients in Linn County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People in Linn County who receive electronic benefits for food purchases in Linn County can use them to purchase hot prepared foods for a limited time as the area recovers from the August 10 derecho.

News

Hot food waiver granted for Linn County EBT recipients

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recipients of EBT funds for food purchases in Linn County can use that money for buying hot food at certain retailers for a limited time.

News

NewsDrone9 footage shows damage near Mount Vernon, Martelle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Aerial views from parts of Linn Couty show the extent of the damage from the August 10 derecho.

News

SBA disaster loans available for limited area after derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some Small Business Administration and FEMA funds are available in Linn County and surrounding areas, but it varies depending on where you live.

News

Chainsaw artist turning derecho damage into works of art

Updated: 3 hours ago
A chainsaw artist decided to make the best out of a bad situation.