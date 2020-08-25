Advertisement

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The school year is looking different for parents and students because of the coronavirus. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces. The Waterloo Community School District started classes on Monday.

They use Durham School Services to get their kids to school. On average, they bus about 6,000 students each year.

Workers will spray and sanitize the buses several times per day. The drivers and students must wear a face covering.

Leaders said ridership will be down this year because parents do not want their kids to take the bus, so they will be able to spread the kids out more.

“We’ve asked the parents to try to provide the transportation for their students when necessary to reduce the risk of the spread of corona,” said Sam Barrett, General Manger for Durham School Services.

They will not use Plexiglas to divide people on the bus.

“The actual Iowa law is that you cannot restrict a driver’s view, and from Durham’s point of view, putting up a barrier around the driver would be very unsafe for the driver,” said Barrett. “Even if clear Plexiglas could be somewhat distorted at all, we just don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way be obstructing the driver’s view at all.”

Leaders said the parents they have talked to have mixed responses. Some feel safe having their kids on the bus, and others do not. They add that during summer school, students were good about wearing their masks on the buses.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

Updated: 10 hours ago
The school year is looking different for parents and students because of COVID-19. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces.

News

Iowa State Patrol warns drivers to stop for school buses as school resumes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
As school buses start hitting the road across the state, the Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to be prepared to stop.

News

Iowa hospitals played a role in studies leading to COVID-19 treatment authorization

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Iowa hospitals, including UnityPoint and MercyOne, played a role in studies that led to emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 treatment.

News

Some Iowans are still without power more than two weeks after the derecho storm

Updated: 40 minutes ago
This morning, some people are still without electricity after the derecho moved through more than two weeks ago.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

Updated: 1 hour ago
With many school districts starting back this week, a big concern of parent's is school bus safety during the pandemic.

National

Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have put off implementing body cameras for police officers, even though leaders unanimously endorsed them more than three years ago as a way to increase police accountability and collect evidence at scenes of domestic violence.

Education

Dubuque Community School District starts new school year during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Students in Group A of the Dubuque Community School District's hybrid Return to Learn program went back to in-person classes today.

News

Derecho leaves Marion football team without a home field

Updated: 7 hours ago
The derecho on August 10 left the Marion Independent football team searching for a place to practice and play.

News

Dubuque students attend first day of hybrid classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
A smaller group of students had its first day of class in the Dubuque Community school district.

Local

Chainsaw artist turns derecho damage into works of art

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
While the storm uprooted so many trees, others left at least a little bit of the trunk behind.