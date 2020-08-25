Coronavirus forcing school bus services to make adjustments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The school year is looking different for parents and students because of the coronavirus. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces. The Waterloo Community School District started classes on Monday.

They use Durham School Services to get their kids to school. On average, they bus about 6,000 students each year.

Workers will spray and sanitize the buses several times per day. The drivers and students must wear a face covering.

Leaders said ridership will be down this year because parents do not want their kids to take the bus, so they will be able to spread the kids out more.

“We’ve asked the parents to try to provide the transportation for their students when necessary to reduce the risk of the spread of corona,” said Sam Barrett, General Manger for Durham School Services.

They will not use Plexiglas to divide people on the bus.

“The actual Iowa law is that you cannot restrict a driver’s view, and from Durham’s point of view, putting up a barrier around the driver would be very unsafe for the driver,” said Barrett. “Even if clear Plexiglas could be somewhat distorted at all, we just don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way be obstructing the driver’s view at all.”

Leaders said the parents they have talked to have mixed responses. Some feel safe having their kids on the bus, and others do not. They add that during summer school, students were good about wearing their masks on the buses.

