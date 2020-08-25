Clear Creek Amana will limit spectators at sports events this fall

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Board of Directors unanimously approved a list of coronavirus mitigation strategies at its meeting last week. The measures include limiting spectators at fall sports events.

The board said the measures are the best compromise between maintaining social distancing and allowing a relatively large number of spectators without risking an outbreak that could compromise fall sports.

In a news release, the board released the following mitigation measures:

Approved Mitigation for Fall Activities:

All spectators must wear a face covering at all times except when eating or drinking. We will NOT provide them at the gate.

A Participant group of tickets will sit in a group and social distance (6 feet) from other groups, this includes any non-family members within the group.

Social distancing along the fence will be monitored.

Concession stand volunteers will be wearing proper PPE.

Pre-packaged food will be available for purchase.

If you are ill or have any symptoms of being ill, please stay home.

Spectator tickets will be allocated as follows:

HS Friday night football:

4 tickets per fall participant. This includes football players, cheerleaders, pep band members.

A Participant group of tickets will sit in a group and social distance (6 feet) from other groups, this includes any non-family members within the group.

Visiting teams will work with AD on a number of tickets.

HS Volleyball

4 tickets per player.

A Participant group of tickets will sit in a group and social distance (6 feet) from other groups, this includes any non-family members within the group.

Encourage lower level parents to leave after lower level games to control social distancing.

Visiting teams will work with AD on a number of tickets.

MS Volleyball

No family limits.

No students.

Clear gym after each match.

MS Football and all Cross Country

Both have manageable crowd sizes therefore there are no required restrictions other than face coverings at this time.

Tickets will be allocated by the AD the week of the home game.

When travelling to away games, CCA fans will abide by the host team rules.

Home games: Bring your ticket to the gate, pay at the gate or show your activity pass.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.