Chainsaw artist turns derecho damage into works of art

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the storm uprooted so many trees, others left at least a little bit of the trunk behind.

One example is what’s left of a massive tree in a family’s yard in Robins. Rather than tear the whole thing down, they wanted to remember the storm by bringing in a chainsaw artist to carve a representation of Herky the Hawkeye in the trunk.

It turns out a company out of Mount Vernon actually specializes in this kind of work. Clint Henik has been carving up artwork professionally for the last six years. He was glad to be able to help out by making the piece in about a day.

”Just to make a memory for what went through here,” Henik said. “Just make something nice from all the bad that happened.“

Henik said he’s been busy worth orders for artwork since the derecho.

