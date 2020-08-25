Advertisement

Chainsaw artist turns derecho damage into works of art

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the storm uprooted so many trees, others left at least a little bit of the trunk behind.

One example is what’s left of a massive tree in a family’s yard in Robins. Rather than tear the whole thing down, they wanted to remember the storm by bringing in a chainsaw artist to carve a representation of Herky the Hawkeye in the trunk.

It turns out a company out of Mount Vernon actually specializes in this kind of work. Clint Henik has been carving up artwork professionally for the last six years. He was glad to be able to help out by making the piece in about a day.

”Just to make a memory for what went through here,” Henik said. “Just make something nice from all the bad that happened.“

Henik said he’s been busy worth orders for artwork since the derecho.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Tree removal crews said they’re seeing progress but there is a lot left to do

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Tree removal crews said they’re seeing progress but there is a lot left to do

News

Crew helping to remove trees in Wellington Heights

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crew helping to remove trees in Wellington Heights

Local

Waiver for hot food purchases granted for EBT recipients in Linn County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People in Linn County who receive electronic benefits for food purchases in Linn County can use them to purchase hot prepared foods for a limited time as the area recovers from the August 10 derecho.

News

Hot food waiver granted for Linn County EBT recipients

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipients of EBT funds for food purchases in Linn County can use that money for buying hot food at certain retailers for a limited time.

Latest News

News

NewsDrone9 footage shows damage near Mount Vernon, Martelle

Updated: 1 hour ago
Aerial views from parts of Linn Couty show the extent of the damage from the August 10 derecho.

News

SBA disaster loans available for limited area after derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some Small Business Administration and FEMA funds are available in Linn County and surrounding areas, but it varies depending on where you live.

News

Chainsaw artist turning derecho damage into works of art

Updated: 1 hour ago
A chainsaw artist decided to make the best out of a bad situation.

Local

Linn County emergency manager says lessons learned on communication after storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The official in charge of the Linn County Emergency Management Agency acknowledged on Monday that reaching the public was a challenge in the immediate aftermath of the August 10 derecho, with lessons being learned on what to do better in future emergencies.

Local

Internet service restoration lags electricity, 12,000 Mediacom customers still out in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
While power is back for most, many are still waiting on internet service providers to reconnect that service.

Local

New Cedar Rapids Police dashcam video shows derecho’s fierce winds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Linn County released new dashcam video, filmed during the August 10 derecho, which illustrates the ferocity of the storm’s winds.