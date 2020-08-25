Cedar Rapids Washington High School opens pop-up pantry to help people recover after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community leaders on the Southeast side of Cedar Rapids teamed up to create a temporary pantry, giving out food, diapers, and other items to those who need them.

Leaders with Cedar Rapids Washington High School worked with Bethany Lutheran Church and Beacon of Life to help assemble and collect donations to run the pantry for the day.

Washington High School has its own pantry during the school year, offering clothes, food, and other items. Tuesday served as the first time they ran the pantry in a pop-up style to help others outside the school community.

For a little more than three hours, teachers from the school and other volunteers teamed up to offer food and other necessary items to those that might need help- but donations came hours before anyone showed up for help.

All the donations came from the Bethany Lutheran Church, or were donated that morning- creating a large collection for people to use.

Leaders with the effort said considering they already do something similar at the school, they were prepared to help.

“So it only made sense already having the infrastructure to try to extend that more to the entire Southeast side and specifically to our families,” said Darius Ballard, the Interim Principal at Washington High School. “Because we know right now they could use any help we can give.”

“Really today is just about trying to provide our students and our families and the community with things they need,” said Ian LeMaster, the Associate Principal at the high school.

Staff say this is only the first step in helping people rebuild after the derecho that ran through eastern Iowa. But they said that there is still much more work to come when school finally starts up.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.