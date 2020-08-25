Carson King Foundation fundraiser raises more than $56,000 for derecho relief in first week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Carson King Foundation announced it has raised more than $56,000 for derecho relief and recovery efforts within the first week of its fundraiser. That’s more than 3,000 t-shirts ordered in Iowa and across the country.

The fundraiser, a partnership between the Carson King Foundation and Iowa Love, raised funds to provide immediate needs like food and medicine to Iowans impacted by the derecho storm.

The foundation said the first $30,000 raised has been distributed to the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties, United Way of Central Iowa and United Way of East Central Iowa. Each received a $10,000 check.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. contributed $10 for each of the first 1,000 t-shirt sold as a way of incentivizing the sales during the fundraiser.

For more information on the ongoing fundraiser visit iowalove.org/derecho

