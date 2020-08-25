Another hot and humid day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A ridge of high pressure continues to bring high heat and humidity to the state. Highs stay in the middle to upper 90s through Thursday, making this the hottest streak of days this summer. A cold front moves in on Friday with a storm chance. At this point, some of the storms could be strong. The big question is what role Laura will have at this time. As the front slides to the south, cooler and drier air moves south.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.