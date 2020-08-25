Advertisement

Another hot and humid day ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A ridge of high pressure continues to bring high heat and humidity to the state. Highs stay in the middle to upper 90s through Thursday, making this the hottest streak of days this summer. A cold front moves in on Friday with a storm chance. At this point, some of the storms could be strong. The big question is what role Laura will have at this time. As the front slides to the south, cooler and drier air moves south.

Iowa

GALLERY: Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Updated: 2 hours ago
Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop. About a month before corn would be fully mature and ready for harvest, a derecho blew in from the west with hurricane-force winds that cut a swath through the middle of Iowa.

Updated: 3 hours ago

Heat and humidity continue to be the main weather story

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Kalie Pluchel
Heat continues through the majority of this week. Highs will generally stay in the 90s with lows into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Heat and humidity continue.

Hot conditions continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot day with highs into the mid-90s.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Plan on a hot day yet again with highs into the mid-90s.

A hot and muggy air mass remains with us through the week

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Joe Winters
Updated: 19 hours ago

Smoke from California Wildfires causing hazy skies in Iowa

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Wildfires in California are causing destruction in the western portions of the United States. Smoke from those wildfires can be seen in the state of Iowa.

Heat index values near 100 degrees this week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Hot conditions will be the main weather story this week. Highs to go well into the 90s this afternoon with sunny conditions.