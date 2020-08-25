Alliant Energy activates voluntary Appliance Cycling program due to hot weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy said it’s activating its voluntary Appliance Cycling program for Tuesday and Wednesday to help customers reduce energy costs during this week’s hot temperatures.

Alliant said it would be monitoring conditions throughout the week to determine if it’s needed beyond Wednesday.

Participating customers will see their central air conditioner cycled in 15-minute intervals from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the blower fan continuing to circulate cooler air already in the home. Alliant can remotely control air conditioners for those participating.

Customers who enroll their central air conditioning unit get an $8 credit per month on their bill from June through September, even if the temperatures don’t get warm enough to cycle air conditioners.

For more information on the program visit alliantenergy.com/appliancerecycling.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.