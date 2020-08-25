A hot and muggy air mass remains with us through the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot weather continues through the week. One storm brings the chance tonight in our northeast zone. It is a slight chance as the best overall chance in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The remainder of the week remains quiet. Highs stay in the lower to middle 90s with a heat index close to 100 through Thursday. Friday brings a cold front into the state with not only a shower/storms chance but some cooler weather. Have a good night!

