A hot and muggy air mass remains with us through the week

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot weather continues through the week. One storm brings the chance tonight in our northeast zone. It is a slight chance as the best overall chance in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The remainder of the week remains quiet. Highs stay in the lower to middle 90s with a heat index close to 100 through Thursday. Friday brings a cold front into the state with not only a shower/storms chance but some cooler weather. Have a good night!

