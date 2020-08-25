Advertisement

911 tells N.C. man there’s no one to send to his break-in

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN CO., N.C. (WCTI) - A North Carolina man called 911 to report a break-in at his house, only to be told officers were busy and couldn't respond.

Jan Friis didn't get the response he was expecting. Instead, he was told:

"We'll give it to an officer, but right now they're all tied up with something else."

"I didn't know if the people were still around," Friis said. "I was here by myself with two kids, trying to make it safe for them."

Friis says hours after he made that original call to 911, he got a call from a deputy.

"The deputy called me, he asked me to call back in the morning when the day shift was on," he said. "And I got angry about that. And he had told me that they had had a car chase and that they didn't have more than three cars, and that the Highway Patrol hadn't helped them. And they just didn't have anybody to come and take my report until the next shift came in."

Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office said there had been a car chase, which occupied the deputies.

He says there are anywhere from four to six deputies in uniform on duty and says there is no deputy shortage.

Kennedy says there were more than three deputies working the night Friis called but did not give an exact number.

As for Friis, he feels like the sheriff's office has let him down.

"I've had to protect this property with almost no help from the sheriff's department," he said. "I've spoken to the sheriff personally about this, and he no longer returns my calls."

Kennedy says this was an isolated incident and asks anyone with response time concerns to call him.

