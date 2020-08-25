71-year-old Marshalltown woman stays positive despite two weeks without power

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - A 71-year-old woman in Marshalltown is among those still without power for more than two weeks now.

Linda Clark said she has been borrowing her daughter’s generator to power her fridge, so she has fresh food, but she still has to use a flashlight to navigate through the house.

Clark says each day she spends time fixing up her backyard garden, and for now - that’s what’s giving her a lot of hope.

“Well they just have to deal with it, day to day,” Clark said. “And be patient, because that’s what I’ve had to do. I’m a survivor.”

Clark said she had to hire an electrician to repair her meter box before Alliant can restore power to it.

“We’ve had crews that were busy over the weekend, and they made a lot of progress connecting homeowners back to the grid,” Mike Wagner, with Alliant Energy, said. “We’re considering ourselves in the home stretch.”

The electrician Clark hired showed up yesterday to take measurements. She said they’ll be back within a few days. After that, she’ll contact Alliant to turn her power back on.

