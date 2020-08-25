Advertisement

71-year-old Marshalltown woman stays positive despite two weeks without power

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - A 71-year-old woman in Marshalltown is among those still without power for more than two weeks now.

Linda Clark said she has been borrowing her daughter’s generator to power her fridge, so she has fresh food, but she still has to use a flashlight to navigate through the house.

Clark says each day she spends time fixing up her backyard garden, and for now - that’s what’s giving her a lot of hope.

“Well they just have to deal with it, day to day,” Clark said. “And be patient, because that’s what I’ve had to do. I’m a survivor.”

Clark said she had to hire an electrician to repair her meter box before Alliant can restore power to it.

“We’ve had crews that were busy over the weekend, and they made a lot of progress connecting homeowners back to the grid,” Mike Wagner, with Alliant Energy, said. “We’re considering ourselves in the home stretch.”

The electrician Clark hired showed up yesterday to take measurements. She said they’ll be back within a few days. After that, she’ll contact Alliant to turn her power back on.

See the full story on WOI’s website.

The school year is looking different for parents and students because of COVID-19. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces.

The Iowa Board of Medicine issued a face mask advisory to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Newly released dashcam video from Cedar Rapids Police shows the derecho's strong winds from more than two weeks ago.

Starting today, a new contractor will help haul away the massive piles of downed trees in Cedar Rapids.

Evacuations are underway in Texas and Louisiana as two storms are threatening the Gulf of Mexico.

As school buses start hitting the road across the state, the Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to be prepared to stop.

Iowa hospitals, including UnityPoint and MercyOne, played a role in studies that led to emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 treatment.

This morning, some people are still without electricity after the derecho moved through more than two weeks ago.

The school year is looking different for parents and students because of the coronavirus. That includes school buses where kids are together in tight spaces. The Waterloo Community School District started classes on Monday.