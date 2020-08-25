571 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 571 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 25, the state’s data is showing a total of 57,156 COVID-19 cases and 1,049 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,877 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 601,435 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 295 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 37 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 82 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

