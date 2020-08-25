32 positive tests for COVID-19 in Iowa Athletics this past week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another batch of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the University of Iowa Athletics program during the past week, according to school officials.

The staff of the athletics department administered 646 tests for COVID-19 between August 17 and August 23. 32 people among coaches, staff, and athletes tested positive, and one other inconclusive. 613 negative tests were returned.

People who tested positive will undergo isolation protocols, and university athletics staff will be conducting contact tracing to identify potential exposures.

In total, since athletic activities resumed in late May, 83 people among coaches, staff, and athletes have tested positive for the disease. 1,838 have tested negative.

