Zoom reports partial outage of video meetings and webinars

‘We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.’
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.(Source: Zoom)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Video conferencing provider Zoom reported partial outages across its system Monday.

The company’s service status page reported a problem with customers trying to access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.

“We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them,” Zoom told a customer who reported a problem on Twitter. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.

