Woman killed in western Iowa crash was Omaha teacher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a woman killed in a western Iowa crash last week was an Omaha elementary school teacher.

Television station KETV reports that Cathy Vazquez was killed in the Friday evening crash in Crescent.

Pottawattamie County investigators say Vazquez was driving along Old Lincoln Highway when an oncoming car crossed the center line and hit her car.

Vazquez died at the scene. Vazquez was a special education paraprofessional at Saddlebrook Elementary School in Omaha. Vazquez is survived by her parents, children and grandchildren.

