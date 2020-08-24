Advertisement

Wahlburgers coming to Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee

(WIBW)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee said it has converted its Market Grille to a counter-service Wahlburgers at the Edgewood Hy-Vee, with an opening date of August 25.

The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 5050 Edgewood Road NE.

The restaurant’s menu will include most of the options available at the full-service Wahlburgers locations. But Hy-vee still plans to offer their normal breakfast menu from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Edgewood location will mark the fifth Hy-Vee in Iowa to open a Wahlburgers restaurant. Hy-Vee owns and operates six full-service Wahlburgers locations so far, but expects to have 20 of them open by the end of the summer.

