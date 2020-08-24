Advertisement

Tree debris drop-off options available at no charge for rural Linn County residents

Trees stand shredded near Covington following a derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020.(YouNews Submission/Kathy Mason)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County officials are providing multiple ways for residents in unincorporated areas to dispose of organic storm debris.

County officials said that, beginning Tuesday, August 25, four self-drop-off sites will be available in parts of the county for residents who live in unincorporated areas. Workers will be at the sites to verify addresses, as the requirements for funding reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency make these sites only available to eligible residents, not those from cities within Linn County or commercial operators.

No staff will be available to help unload the debris, which can include trees, brush, or other vegetation. Non-organic debris, like building materials, will not be accepted.

The drop-off sites, which are provided at no charge, include:

  • Former location of the Abbe home: 1888 County Home Road
  • Mount Vernon Secondary Road Shop: 788 Cedar River Road
  • Whittier Secondary Road Shop: 721 County Home Road
  • Wikiup Hill Outdoor Learning Center: 10260 Morris Hills Road

Storm debris will also be accepted at the Solid Waste Agency’s locations.

County crews, aided by a contractor named Ceres, will be conducting pickup of the same organic debris if it is placed near the driveway entrance on a property, outside of any gated areas. The county asks that residents cut pieces of trees to 10 feet sections or less when possible, as well as to avoid blocking roadways or sightlines.

More information is available on the county’s website.

