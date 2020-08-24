Throngs of UI students at Iowa City bars raise alarm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials are expressing concern after throngs of University of Iowa students without masks were seen crowded shoulder-to-shoulder outside and within several Iowa City bars only hours before university classes were to start Monday.

The Gazette reports that Iowa City police took a complaint just after 1 a.m. Sunday that several bars were all over capacity and not enforcing a mask mandate issued by the mayor.

News of the unruly scenes came as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 471 new known coronavirus cases and five new deaths in the past 24 hours as of Monday morning.

