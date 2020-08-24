Suspect leads Cedar Rapids police on pursuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids Police Officer was lead on a pursuit while attempting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle traveling on Rockford Rd SW.

The suspect lead officers in a pursuit traveling from Cedar Rapids into Linn and Johnson Counties. The suspect was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Lake Front Dr. NE in Solon.

An investigation is ongoing. The suspects name is not being released at this time. No one was injured and all subjects are accounted for.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.