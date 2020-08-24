Advertisement

Smoke from California Wildfires causing hazy skies in Iowa

Hazy skies in Cassville, Wisconsin due to smoke from the California Wildfires.
Hazy skies in Cassville, Wisconsin due to smoke from the California Wildfires.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wildfires in California are causing destruction in the western portions of the United States. Smoke from those wildfires can be seen in the state of Iowa.

Because of the upper-level pattern, smoke was able to travel all of the way into the central plains and even here to eastern Iowa. For the most, it’s only causing hazy skies around our area, but some may feel the effects as well.

Wildfire smoke in Iowa seen from the GOES-East satellite.
Wildfire smoke in Iowa seen from the GOES-East satellite.(NOAA)

Our air quality is in the moderate stage, where a small number of people may be sensitive to the smoke in the air. People who suffer from respiratory issues may want to limit there time outside, as they may be a bit more sensitive to the slight decrease in air quality.

Air Quality in Iowa due to wildfire smoke.
Air Quality in Iowa due to wildfire smoke.(KCRG)
The best part about having this smoke around, similar to Saharan Dust, it will set up for some really gorgeous sunrise and sunsets across the area. At this point, not as much smoke looks to be around eastern Iowa on Tuesday, but we will continue to monitor.

