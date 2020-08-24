SBA & Gov. Reynolds to visit small businesses impacted by derecho on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The head of the Small Business Administration and Governor Kim Reynolds will be in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to visit with business owners impacted by the derecho.

The administration is wanting to help small businesses and non-profits navigate not only the pandemic but what their needs are for disaster recovery needs. The leaders will tour Czech Village and see some of the impacts of the disaster.

The SBA will answer questions about its disaster loan program as well.

