SBA & Gov. Reynolds to visit small businesses impacted by derecho on Tuesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left more than 181,000 Iowans without power as of Friday morning and cost at least four lives, three in Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left more than 181,000 Iowans without power as of Friday morning and cost at least four lives, three in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The head of the Small Business Administration and Governor Kim Reynolds will be in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to visit with business owners impacted by the derecho.

The administration is wanting to help small businesses and non-profits navigate not only the pandemic but what their needs are for disaster recovery needs. The leaders will tour Czech Village and see some of the impacts of the disaster.

The SBA will answer questions about its disaster loan program as well.

