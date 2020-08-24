Advertisement

Patrol: 3 killed, 2 injured in central Iowa wrong-way crash

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALDEN, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State Patrol investigators say three people — including a child — have died in a crash in central Iowa’s Hardin County.

The Des Moines Register reports that the crash happened Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 20 near Alden, when a pickup truck traveling the wrong way crashed into the sport utility vehicle carrying two adults and a child.

Officials say 44-year-old Cristy Gutierres, who was driving, and 38-year-old Mario Zubia and 11-year-old Jessie Gutierres died in the crash.

All were from Story City. Officials say a 6-year-old child in the SUV was flown to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol says the pickup driver, 25-year-old Spencer Bultman, of Hampton, was also injured.

