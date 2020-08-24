Advertisement

Neighborhood faces challenges while waiting for power to be resoted

A mobile home two weeks after the August 10th derecho at a park off Johnson Ave NW in Cedar Rapids.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

In the last two weeks, since a powerful derecho swept through Iowa, linemen and women have restored power to hundreds of thousands of people, but others still face electricity challenges.

 At mobile home park off Johnson Ave NW in Cedar Rapids, the damage following the storm is everywhere. Nearly every mobile home appears to be damaged.

“One day we had maybe two hundred people in here moving trees out of the way, there was no way of getting out of the property,” Joseph Miller said.

Miller has lived in the neighborhood for four years. He’s now one of the few left, many of his neighbors telling him they aren’t coming back.

“Some of the trailers are completely totaled, there is no way of moving back into them and others, they are fixable, but they are still worried about going back in there because of how old some of these trailers are,” he said.

Of those who remain, Miller’s home is now one of only two still without power. He said while work was being done to restore electricity in the neighborhood, his ground wire was damaged. An electrician from California came in to start those repairs, but there was another delay.

“They started it this morning, but the wires didn’t work, so they had to go get new ones,” he said.

Miller’s neighbor, Carmen Baker, also without power said even getting ready for work is hard in the August heat.

“It’s been pretty hard… trying to keep going, it’s been so hot,” Baker said.

She said a tree put three holes in her roof, she’s hoping to be approved for FEMA assistance for repairs.

“But as far as when we are getting power, I don’t honestly know,” Baker said. “We are just trying to get by each day, some days are harder than others.”

Once night falls, Miller said it also brings the hardest part of living without power.

“Being able to sleep at night, I can’t sleep in the heat night. And then seeing all the kids that have been out here with no power, it’s just hard to see,” Miller said.

