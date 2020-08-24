NASCAR driver Joey Gase helps raise funds for hometown after derecho destruction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two weeks after a derecho caused widespread damage to Cedar Rapids and surrounding counties, NASCAR driver and Cedar Rapids native Joey Gase is hoping to use his platform to help.

Gase was in Cedar Rapids visiting family when the derecho hit. He helped family, friends and neighbors with cleanup, but he wanted to do more.

This week, he teamed up with Brosh Chapel of Cedar Rapids and Eternal Fan to help raise funds for Race 4 Relief. The partnership allowed Gase to have a sticker on his No. 51 car with the website he’s using to raise the funds through the Salvation Army. He drove the car during this weekend’s Cup Series at Dover.

This isn’t the first time Gase has used his platform to help his home state. Two years ago, he raised funds to help with relief after the Marshalltown tornado.

“It frustrated me to see the national media never really talked about it a whole lot, like they do with a hurricane or something like that,” Gase said. “I wanted to do what I could do to change that and hope to get what happened on a national platform and make people think about us.”

As of Sunday, Gase had raised more than $30,000. To donate, you can click here.

