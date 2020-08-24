More street disruptions for parts of Iowa City due to storm cleanup

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few more of Iowa City’s streets near downtown will be temporarily closed or parking restricted for part of this week to allow crews to complete storm debris cleanup.

The city announced that Muscatine Avenue, from Scott Boulevard to William Street, will be closed to through traffic during debris cleanup on Tuesday, August 25. Crews should be able to complete their work by around 4:00 p.m. Residents will still have access to their homes during that time.

City officials said that on Thursday, August 27, 2020, College Street, Washington Street, and Iowa Avenue will be marked as tow-away zones for parking between Gilbert Street and Muscatine Avenue. In addition, Jefferson Street will also be under the same restrictions, from Gilbert Street to Evans Street.

The city said that only cars parked in front of debris piles will be towed away. Officials expect vehicles to be moved by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday in order to allow crews to complete their work, ideally by 5:00 p.m. on the same day.

Officials said that city crews will be returning to previously-cleared neighborhoods for a second round of pickup starting on Monday, August 31.

More information is available from the city’s website.

