Monday storm cleanup briefing focuses on heat safety, tree pickup in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several city officials provided updates on the storm cleanup and recovery efforts in Cedar Rapids on Monday, two weeks to the day after a derecho caused widespread damage in the city.

Part of the focus of the briefing was on heat safety, with afternoon temperatures expected to reach the 90s through at least Thursday with high humidity. To help prevent heat illness, the city has extended the operation of a cooling center at the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown. It will now be open between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. through the week. Free cell phone charging capabilities and wireless internet access are also available at the site.

Other cooling centers are available in Hiawatha at the community center located at 101 Emmons Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and Marion at the west entrance to Lowe Park between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Both sites are in operation between Monday and Friday.

Tree debris pickup continues to be a major undertaking by city crews, with around 20% of the city’s streets having their first pass of curbside pickup completed. Another 23% have their first pass in progress, while the remainder are waiting for hauling to begin. Crews have removed around 48,000 tons of debris so far.

City officials said that another contractor that has equipment capable of hauling away massive amounts of debris has been hired. They will be part of cleanup until efforts are completed. Officials hope to establish a timeline for when those may be finished sometime this week.

Officials said that piles of tree debris and mulch, particularly in concentrated areas like the city’s drop-off sites, may produce steam on, particularly hot days. This is due to a natural decomposition process.

Non-tree debris pickup will begin during the week of August 31.

A burn ban for the city remains in effect indefinitely, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Fire Chief Greg Smith said that the higher temperatures and abundance of quickly-drying fire fuel is creating an enhanced risk of outdoor fires.

Crews continue to work toward finishing repairs of traffic signals and signage throughout the city. They said that only three signals remain to be repaired, but full restoration of signage to what it was before the storm will take a little longer.

Some city services resuming, resource centers still available for those in need

As cleanup efforts continue, some city departments are resuming certain operations when they are able, while resources are still being provided for free at distribution centers.

The five Neighborhood Resource Centers will continue to operate through at least August 30, officials said. Those sites provide information, food, ice, charging capabilities, and mental health services free of charge. They operate between 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day at the Ladd Library, Northwest Recreation Center, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Taylor Elementary School, and Metro High School.

The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste & Recycling department continues to return its services to normal. Recycling collection resumes this week, with Yardy yard waste carts being picked up again starting on Monday, August 31. Residents should still place their pickup carts next to streets, not alleyways.

Two splash pads have reopened in the city, located at Twin Pines Park at 3500 42nd Street NE and Hayes Park at 1924 D Street SW. The pad at Hidder Park, located at 1248 10th Street SE. Other parks in the city remain closed due to safety concerns.

Hard surface commuter trails have been cleaned up of obstructions and are completely open for bike and pedestrian use, according to the city.

The city also removed the nightly curfew that had been in effect since the night after the derecho hit, citing the widespread restoration of power.

