Latino organizations in Iowa host supply drive to assist people in Cedar Rapids following derecho

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - Several Latino organizations across Iowa came together to help those impacted in the storm in Cedar Rapids.

Members from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 10 in Davenport, LULAC Muscatine Council 375, Hola America and Mercado on Fifth hosted a supply drive last week. Items they received included food, diapers, and nearly $300 in cash.

The group said this inspired a movement to spread across Iowa. LULAC chapters around the state formed their own drives or donation collections.

Now, LULAC expects to see items and supplies from all parts of Iowa pour into Cedar Rapids.

“We are trying to do our part because I think it’s important as Iowans to come together,” LULAC Council 10 President Jazmin Newton said. “And I’m really happy to see how many Iowans have all come together and brought donations to help the people out in Cedar Rapids.”

LULAC staff in Davenport delivered the supplies over the weekend.

The Cedar Rapids LULAC council hopes to start distributing the donations as early as tomorrow.

