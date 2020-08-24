Iowa farmers working to recover losses from derecho storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, said over five million acres of crop was severely damaged from the Derecho storm on August 10th. Farmers were now faced with how to make up for some of the losses.

“It pretty much confirmed what we knew when we came out and saw it,” said John Airy, a Linn County Farmer. “We had a mess.”

You could see row after row of the damaged crop on Airy’s land just outside of Cedar Rapids. He said insurance will cover some of the losses, but many insurance agencies ask farmers to attempt to harvest the crop during harvest season.

“Crop insurance, generally speaking, you need to attempt to harvest it and get as much as you can before they’ll settle,” he said. “There will be a few farms in Iowa whose crop is flattened or broken. Those guys might be in a position where they can just destroy the crop and collect their insurance.”

This damage could be seen in many parts of the area. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig’s Office said they were pushing the USDA for more “No Harvest” options. This would allow farmers who have severe damage to harvest the crop and make an insurance claim. The USDA gave KCRG TV9 this statement:

“USDA’s Risk Management Agency does not require that acreage be harvested to be eligible for a crop insurance indemnity. Producers have the option to settle crop insurance claims based on appraised production. Producers are encouraged to work closely with their crop insurance agents if they have questions on options available. They should also promptly notify their crop insurance agent to file a Notice of Loss (NOL) if they suspect damage or a loss in production due to wind or any other cause of loss. When a producer files an NOL, it allows Approved Insurance Providers the opportunity to inspect and accurately appraise the production to timely settle any potential claims.”

“It’s between the operator and his crop insurance company as to how to handle it,” said Airy. “All crop insurance’s are different. What one might find damaged another doesn’t.”

Airy said he’s going to attempt to harvest the crop before making an NOL.

“20% of us is down where I can’t get it, 50% I might be able to get out or not, and 30% I could still grab with the corn head,” said Airy.

Even leaving the corn in the field until harvest season comes with its challenges.

“If it gets wet as the rains come through we could have issues of possible mold and fungus,” he said. “Some of that grain might not be marketable, because it won’t pass the quality standards to go in the food chain.”

The USDA also asked impacted farmers to contact their local USDA Service Center.

