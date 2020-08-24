Iowa City police release new details in Deli Mart robbery, stabbing incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police have released more details in the robbery and stabbing incident that took place late Thursday night at a Deli Mart.

A criminal complaint said 34-year-old Trell Grant displayed a knife while confronting an employee at the Deli Mart, located at 1920 Lower Muscatine Road.

After police found and arrested Grant, he admitted to, and was seen on the store’s surveillance video, stabbing the employee repeatedly until the employee opened the cash register. Grant left his bag at the scene.

Officials said Grant admitted to having previous issues with the victim employee, and went back and forth between entering the store with the intent rob it, and entering with the intent to stab the employee. Grant left the store with money from the cash register.

Grant has been charged with 1st degree robbery and attempted murder.

Officials have not identified the victim or their current condition.

