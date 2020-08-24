Advertisement

Indianola confirms additional COVID-19 case in schools

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) — The Indianola School District has announced another positive COVID-19 case impacting the district.

On Friday night, the Middle School Principal was told about a sixth-grade teacher who had tested positive for COVID-19. The school officials conducted contact tracing and alerted those who had been in contact with the teacher who tested positive.

The district identified those at risk as people who had come within six feet of the positive individual for more than 15 minutes.

The middle school library and the sixth-grade wing was cleaned on Saturday. The district said its working with county and state health officials to report their cases.

"The eight affected teachers will be quarantined for 14 days from the date of exposure, Aug. 19," the district said in a statement. "During quarantine the district will arrange coverage for the classrooms with substitutes or other staff, and if quarantined teachers are able to work, they will join classrooms remotely through videoconferencing. If the district is unable to provide classroom coverage through substitutes and other staff, under essential worker laws, quarantined teachers are allowed to return to work as long as they are being screened and are asymptomatic. If staffing were still an issue, the district would consider moving affected classrooms to remote instruction at home. Of course, families have that option now, and if families not currently signed up for remote instruction want to change to it, they should contact the middle school principal right away."

Irving Elementary School had positive cases in a first-grade classroom earlier this month.

Twin Cedars schools also announced positive cases in a classroom this weekend.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 56,113 confirmed cases, 43,485 recoveries, and 1,034 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic started in Iowa.

