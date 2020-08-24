Hot week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will be the main weather story this week. Look for highs to go well into the 90s this afternoon with sunny conditions. We are watching some storms over Minnesota this morning and while they should stay up there initially, by this evening and overnight, they may come close enough to clip northeast Iowa. Right now, the chance of anything substantial is rather low. We’ll keep watching it. Otherwise, it’s a hot and dry week with the heat index around 100 each afternoon. By Friday, a cold front approaches from the northwest and may allow for a few storms to develop. The weekend still looks pretty nice, too, with highs around 80.

