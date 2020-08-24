Hiawatha MercyCare Urgent Care becomes first Iowa ER outside a hospital setting

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Cedar Rapids has converted its Hiawatha MercyCare Urgent Care location into an Emergency Room.

The move marks not just an expansion of Mercy’s emergency department, but also the first ER in Iowa offered outside the traditional hospital setting.

The Mercy Hiawatha Medical Park building at 1195 Boyson Road opened Monday as an ER with plans to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

“Mercy sees more ER patients than any other provider of emergency services in Linn County and we’ve seen continued growth,” said Dr. Matthew Aucutt, medical director, Mercy Emergency Services. “Creating this new location will allow easier access and greater convenience for our patients and provide additional life-saving care to meet growing demand in northern Linn County.”

On-site radiology, lab and pharmacy services will be offered.

Mercy said it plans to add more staff in addition to transferring some of its existing staff to the new location.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.