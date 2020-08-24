Heat index values near 100 degrees this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot conditions will be the main weather story this week. Highs to go well into the 90s this afternoon with sunny conditions. Something to keep in mind too if that leftover smoke from the wildfires may cause some hazy skies throughout the day, but should make for a pretty sunset.

We are watching some storms over Minnesota this morning and while they should stay up there initially, by this evening and overnight, they may come close enough to clip northeast Iowa. Right now, the chance of anything substantial is rather low. Many across our area will be dry. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Otherwise, it’s a hot and dry week with the heat index around 100 each afternoon. By Friday, a cold front approaches from the northwest and may allow for a few storms to develop. The weekend still looks pretty nice, too, with highs around 80.

