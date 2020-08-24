Advertisement

Des Moines teachers voice frustration over standoff between district and state officials

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines Public School Board announced it would file a lawsuit against the state on Friday.

That announcement came after the Iowa Department of Education denied the district’s request to start the school year completely online.

Some Des Moines teachers said they are tired of the issue becoming a political debate.

“We are just trying to do our best to make sure that we can go back safely, and so I think it’s kind of disappointing that it even came down to this standoff,” Christina Tharp, Des Moines Public School teacher, said.

Governor Kim Reynolds responded to the district's lawsuit, saying she is disappointed the district is suing rather than trying to cooperate with state guidance.

Classes for the Des Moines district are set to start on September 8th.

