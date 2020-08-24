Advertisement

Curfew lifted in Cedar Rapids as power restored for most, burn ban goes on

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nighttime curfew that had been in effect for two weeks following the destructive derecho on August 10 has been rescinded, according to city officials.

Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Greg Smith made the announcement at the city’s storm recovery briefing on Monday, August 24. The curfew was instituted the night after the storm moved through, initially from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. It was later shortened to between Midnight and 6:00 a.m.

Smith cited the widespread restoration of power to the city, making the curfew no longer needed. He still recommended that residents pay close attention to debris and other hazards during night hours.

The city’s burn ban will continue indefinitely due to warm, dry conditions and ample fire fuel in the form of dead tree debris.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Curfew canceled in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Thanks to most areas having power restored, city officials removed the curfew that had been in effect since the derecho tore through Iowa.

Local

More street disruptions for parts of Iowa City due to storm cleanup

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A few more of Iowa City’s streets near downtown will be temporarily closed for part of this week to allow crews to complete storm debris cleanup.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Iowa

Patrol: 3 killed, 2 injured in central Iowa wrong-way crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa State Patrol investigators say three people — including a child — have died in a crash in central Iowa’s Hardin County.

Latest News

Iowa

Woman killed in western Iowa crash was Omaha teacher

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say a woman killed in a western Iowa crash last week was an Omaha elementary school teacher.

Iowa

Throngs of UI students at Iowa City bars raise alarm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are expressing concern after throngs of University of Iowa students without masks were seen crowded shoulder-to-shoulder outside and within several Iowa City bars only hours before university classes were to start Monday.

Iowa

Hiawatha MercyCare Urgent Care becomes first Iowa ER outside a hospital setting

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mercy Cedar Rapids has converted its Hiawatha MercyCare Urgent Care location into an Emergency Room.

News

428 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
428 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

News

Two storms expected to hit the gulf coast within 48 hours of each other

Updated: 4 hours ago
Not one, but two storms, are expected to hit the gulf coast within 48 hours of each other.

News

People are protesting in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police shoot a man in the back

Updated: 4 hours ago
People in Kenosha, Wisconsin are protesting after a police shooting that took place Sunday evening.