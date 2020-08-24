Curfew lifted in Cedar Rapids as power restored for most, burn ban goes on

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nighttime curfew that had been in effect for two weeks following the destructive derecho on August 10 has been rescinded, according to city officials.

Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Greg Smith made the announcement at the city’s storm recovery briefing on Monday, August 24. The curfew was instituted the night after the storm moved through, initially from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. It was later shortened to between Midnight and 6:00 a.m.

Smith cited the widespread restoration of power to the city, making the curfew no longer needed. He still recommended that residents pay close attention to debris and other hazards during night hours.

The city’s burn ban will continue indefinitely due to warm, dry conditions and ample fire fuel in the form of dead tree debris.

