Cedar Rapids police name suspect involved in Sunday afternoon pursuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police released the name of the suspect who led an officer on a pursuit that went from Cedar Rapids to Solon on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Adam Davis, 28, fled when an officer tried to make a traffic stop. The officer spotted the vehicle he was in, a stolen Subaru Legacy, in the 2100 block of Rockford Road SW.

Davis fled southbound on Interstate 380 in both Linn and Johnson counties.

Police said they were able to successfully take the suspect into custody after using a pursuit intervention technique. The arrest was made in the 1700 block of Lake Front Drive NE in Solon.

Davis was arrested for multiple traffic violations, violation of a no contact order, and theft.

Officials said Davis had multiple stolen items they believe to be related to burglaries in the Cedar Rapids area.

The stolen Subaru Legacy sustained major damage during the pursuit, but no one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.