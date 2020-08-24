Advertisement

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.

Four people died following the explosion that happened Friday morning when the vessel struck a submerged propane pipeline.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered Saturday.

The Coast Guard said that all missing crew members of the Waymon L Boyd are now accounted for.

The Port of Corpus Christi had previously said the pipeline was carrying natural gas, but said Monday it was carrying propane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he’s not

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

Iowa

Iowa’s congressional delegation urges federal relief for storm-affected farmers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s congressional delegation wrote a bipartisan letter to United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to ask him to grant assistance to the state’s farmers affected by the derecho on August 10.

News

Iowa's congressional delegation urges ag disaster approval

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Iowa's senators and congresspeople wrote a letter to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, requesting approval of disaster assistance for farmers.

Iowa

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Latest News

News

Students start classes at University of Iowa, but some are concerned others may not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Assessing the monetary costs from the recent derecho

Updated: 42 minutes ago
As recovery continues after the August 10 derecho, the overall picture on how much the storm will cost Iowa is coming into better focus.

National

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

News

Linn County emergency manager speaks about lessons learned in derecho aftermath

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator spoke about what his agency has learned following its response to the derecho.

News

Western wildfires rage, bringing smoke aloft over Iowa

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Western wildfires are large enough to even have an impact on eastern Iowa's air.

News

Wildfire smoke seen in eastern Iowa

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wildfires in California are causing destruction in the western portions of the United States. Smoke from those wildfires can be seen in the state of Iowa.