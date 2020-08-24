Advertisement

428 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 428 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 24, the state’s data is showing a total of 56,585 COVID-19 cases and 1,040 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,274 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 597,558 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 275 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 37 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 86 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

